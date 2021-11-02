American Woman Convicted of Killing Mother in Indonesia Headed Back to U.S

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman was arrested today on federal charges for allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend to murder her mother at an Indonesian resort in 2014. An indictment returned in 2017 and unsealed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago charges HEATHER L. MACK, 26, and TOMMY E. SCHAEFER, 28, of Chicago, with conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice. The indictment accuses Mack and Schaefer of conspiring in Chicago and Indonesia to carry out the murder of Mack’s mother, Sheila A. Von Wiese, a U.S. citizen from Illinois. The charges allege that Mack and Schaefer killed Von Wiese in a hotel room at the St. Regis Bali resort on Aug. 12, 2014, and then placed the body in a suitcase and loaded it into the trunk of a taxicab.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO