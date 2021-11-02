CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American Woman Convicted of Killing Mother in Indonesia Headed Back to U.S

By Anna Carlson
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A women who helped put her dead mother's body into a suitcase was released from an Indonesian prison to return to the...

The Independent

Suitcase killer Heather Mack returns to Chicago with child who was born in prison as boyfriend hospitalised

An American woman convicted of killing her mother and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase at a Bali hotel has been deported from Indonesia back to the US. Heather Mack, who came to be known as the Suitcase Killer, left the country with her six-year-old daughter, Stella, who she gave birth to while incarcerated. The pair walked hand-in-hand through Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali as a sizable security detail escorted them to their departure gate. Mack, 26, and her ex-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted of killing Mack's wealthy socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and hiding her body in a...
Oxygen

Native American Woman In Oklahoma Convicted Of Manslaughter Over Miscarriage

Prosectors in Oklahoma successfully argued to a jury this month that a woman who had a miscarriage was guilty of the manslaughter of her non-viable fetus. Brittney Poolaw, 21, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter by a Comanche County jury on Oct. 5 for the death of her fetus that had a gestational age of 15 to 17 weeks, reported ABC affiliate KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was charged in the case on Mar. 16, 2020 after a miscarriage that occurred on Jan. 4, 2020.
Fox News

Friend of slain Chicago socialite fears Heather Mack's young daughter will be used as pawn for profit

A longtime friend of murdered Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack is reacting after Bali "suitcase killer" Heather Mack pleaded not guilty to new federal charges Wednesday, as he describes the need to form a "Stella Protection Program" to shield Heather’s six-year-old Indonesian-prison-born daughter from being used as a pawn for profit upon her arrival to the United States.
lawandcrime.com

Chicago Woman Convicted of Brutally Murdering Mother, Stuffing Body in Suitcase in Bali Is Released from Prison

A Chicago woman, infamously convicted of helping her boyfriend brutally kill her socialite mother in a luxury Bali hotel room before hiding the victim’s body in a suitcase and attempting to flee, was released from prison Friday. Heather Mack stepped out of Indonesia’s Kerobokan prison a free woman after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence for the 2014 murder of her mother, 62-year-old Sheila von Wiese-Mack.
Reuters

U.S. woman who aided Bali 'suitcase' murder arrested in Chicago

Nov 3 (Reuters) - An American woman deported from Indonesia after serving prison time for her role in her mother's 2014 "suitcase" murder was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges when her plane arrived in Chicago, U.S. authorities said. Heather Mack, 26, conspired with her boyfriend to kill her mother,...
Shore News Network

Chicago Woman Arrested on Federal Charges for Allegedly Conspiring To Murder Her Mother in Indonesia

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman was arrested today on federal charges for allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend to murder her mother at an Indonesian resort in 2014. An indictment returned in 2017 and unsealed today in U.S. District Court in Chicago charges HEATHER L. MACK, 26, and TOMMY E. SCHAEFER, 28, of Chicago, with conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice. The indictment accuses Mack and Schaefer of conspiring in Chicago and Indonesia to carry out the murder of Mack’s mother, Sheila A. Von Wiese, a U.S. citizen from Illinois. The charges allege that Mack and Schaefer killed Von Wiese in a hotel room at the St. Regis Bali resort on Aug. 12, 2014, and then placed the body in a suitcase and loaded it into the trunk of a taxicab.
