Astronomy

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

By Amanda Kooser
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A...

International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
#Hubble Space Telescope#Explosions#The European Space Agency#N44
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Spies Galaxy Doomed To End Catastrophically

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 — NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion. The diminutive companion galaxy almost appears to be attached to NGC 7753, and it is this peculiarity that has earned the designation “Arp 86” — signifying that the galaxy pair appears in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies compiled by the astronomer Halton Arp in 1966. The gravitational squabble between the two galaxies is doomed to end catastrophically for NGC 7752. It will eventually either be flung out into intergalactic space or be entirely engulfed by its far larger neighbor.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
CNN

How space researchers knew that 90-year-old William Shatner didn't have to worry about his age

New York (CNN Business) — William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor of "Star Trek" fame, endured a 10-minute, rocket-powered ride to the edge of space, which put his body through crushing g-forces that his fellow passengers described as face-bending — only to step out of the vehicle and immediately begin waxing poetic about the experience and dodging a champagne shower.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
NASA
Science
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: What’s that rising from the lava lake?

(BIVN) – The new eruption of Kilauea continues at the summit, and in this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates focus on the floating “islands” that can be seen in the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake. From the USGS HVO:. The past year has seen...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Startling Theory Emerges: the Big Bang and Time Might Be Nothing But Illusions

The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted as the right variant that explains how the Universe was born. Across history, physicists had brought an entirely new perspective on time than the one that most people have. Time is not just an abstract idea for measuring certain events and periods. The mere existence of time had a beginning, and it appeared along with the Big Bang itself. Or at least, that’s what many scientists believe.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
wpde.com

Skipper finds 22-million-year-old tooth from 50-foot megalodon shark

A Florida boat captain has found a 6-inch tooth that belonged to a prehistoric Megalodon shark. Michael Nastasio was diving off the coast of Venice, Fla. when he made the discovery, and said, “I can’t take my eyes off of it.”. Megalodon (which means “large tooth”) is a shark species...
WILDLIFE

