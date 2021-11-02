CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Rubix cancels London IPO due to 'difficult ongoing conditions'

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

(Adds background on IPO market)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Industrial products provider Rubix Group IPO-RUBI.L on Tuesday scrapped plans for its initial public offering in London, citing "difficult ongoing conditions."

The company, owned by private equity firm Advent, said it had received strong backing for its business model and strategy from institutional investors, but believes it might not be the right time to get listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Investor appetite for new stock listings has soured in recent months due to inflation fears and concerns over a property crisis in China, slowing what has been a record year for Europe’s IPOs.

Rubix, which sells industrial maintenance, repair and overhaul products across Europe, joins France’s Icade Sante and Switzerland’s Chronext in postponing their listings under difficult market conditions.

The company had declared its intention to go public last month, with plans to sell 850 million euros ($984.22 million) in new shares and potentially some existing stock.

IN THIS ARTICLE
