In this article, we will be talking about the match predictions of Orlando Pirates vs Royal AM. The South African Premier Soccer League is back and so is the thrill. Like every year the points table is yet again dominated by the legendary Mamelodi Sundowns. They are back at the top spot and are the top contenders for the title as well. Talking about the subject matter of this article entering into this game the hosts Orlando Pirates have won the last game against Diables Noirs in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round. While on the other hand, the visitors of Royal AM have come up as an exceptionally talented side.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO