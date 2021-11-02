CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Local students take part in Day of the Dead celebration

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdfU2_0ckK2Ozg00

Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a deep-rooted Mexican tradition full of color and celebration. It is a time when love and respect are paid to loved ones who have passed away; a celebration of life and death.

Students at Palm Springs High School are taking the time to learn about the unique tradition and its history.

Palm Springs High School teacher, Carla Schieldge, is teaching her students about the Day of the Dead through face painting, cultural history, and more.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. to see how the students take part in the tradition and why their teacher says it's important to educate them on it.

The post Local students take part in Day of the Dead celebration appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

More than thousands of spectators attend Palm Springs Pride Parade

Everyone was invited to watch the colorful Palm Springs Pride Parade after pride festivities. “It was amazing. I mean, look at it, it there's thousands of people here and I couldn't be more proud to be gay and have everybody out here," said visitor Kendall Madsen. “Love is love and you feel it with everybody The post More than thousands of spectators attend Palm Springs Pride Parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Pride weekend celebration kicks off

Friday night marked the first night of Pride weekend in Palm Springs, a celebration that hasn't happened in the valley since 2019. "It's going to be crazy this weekend; I think it's going to be more packed than it's ever been because its finally our chance to get back out and celebrate as a community," The post Palm Springs Pride weekend celebration kicks off appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: 2021 National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Event

It's National Philanthropy Day in the Desert! The Association of Fundraising Professionals present National Philanthropy Day in the Desert. It's a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy – and those people active in the philanthropic community – have made to our lives, our communities and our The post Watch: 2021 National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Event appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

CVUSD hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a vaccine clinic offering 100 Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11. Vaccines are also available to CVUSD staff, parents, older students, and the rest of the public. It is on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will be at CVUSD's The post CVUSD hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunnylands holds five-day ‘Days of Los Muertos’ celebration starting Nov. 3

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is hosting a five-day "Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos" celebration with multiple free events and activities starting on Nov. 3. Officials said the public is invited to the gardens to see the ofrendas, or altars, that community groups erect to represent their organizations, as well as nichos, or shadow boxes, The post Sunnylands holds five-day ‘Days of Los Muertos’ celebration starting Nov. 3 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three new businesses to open at the River in Rancho Mirage in early 2022

Three new restaurants/eateries will be opening up at the River shopping center in Rancho Mirage in early 2022. On Friday, officials announced the opening of Bobby Botina's Mexican & American Grille, Chakaa Tea Shoppe, and Sushi Kawa. Bobby Botina’s Mexican & American Grille offers (as it's name suggests) both Mexican and American cuisine along with The post Three new businesses to open at the River in Rancho Mirage in early 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Beloved priest killed by COVID honored by Mecca residents for ‘Day of the Dead’

Residents of the community of Mecca have created an altar to honor a beloved priest who was killed after a battle with COVID-19 earlier this year. Father Francisco Valdovinos, 58, of Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Meccca died on January 15 following a near-month-long battle with coronavirus. Valdovinos first came to Mecca in The post Beloved priest killed by COVID honored by Mecca residents for ‘Day of the Dead’ appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Many Halloween celebrations return after pandemic pause

Halloween this year is looking a lot more like what many people have been used to in years past. The pandemic put a hold on the usual Halloween celebrations last year. Now, with fewer coronavirus restrictions, more families can enjoy the spooky weekend. According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, an estimated 65% The post Many Halloween celebrations return after pandemic pause appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Of The Dead#Cultural History#D A De Los Muertos#Mexican#Palm Springs High School
KESQ News Channel 3

Rhino Savanna nears completion ahead of opening day

The Living Desert Zoo and Garden's newest expansion of the Rhino Savanna is near completion as it prepares for its grand opening on November 12. The exhibit had taken two years of designing, and so far 1.5 years of construction before it's going to finally be open to the public. Guests will be able to The post Rhino Savanna nears completion ahead of opening day appeared first on KESQ.
ANIMALS
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Care Network kicks off Pride Week with unfurling of 30ft Pride Flag from the historic Stergios Tower

A 30-foot Pride flag is now flying at Desert Regional Medical Center. Friday morning, four frontline LGBTQ healthcare workers were honored at an event where the Desert Care Network kicked off Pride festivities with its unfurling. Hassan Bencheqroun, an ICU specialist, says the flag symbolizes the hospital's support for the LGBTQ community. "To be a part of today is a testament The post Desert Care Network kicks off Pride Week with unfurling of 30ft Pride Flag from the historic Stergios Tower appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

David H. Ready Palm Springs Dog Park undergoing month-long closure starting Nov. 11

The David H. Ready Palm Springs Dog Park, located behind City Hall, will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 11 for annual overseeding and maintenance. City officials said the park will be back open to the public and its furry friends on Monday, Dec. 20. If your dog is in need of some time outdoors and The post David H. Ready Palm Springs Dog Park undergoing month-long closure starting Nov. 11 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Tricks and treats this Halloween

Get those candy buckets ready because this weekend children will be out in full force with their families trick or treating. After not being able to trick or treat last year because of coronavirus, families are excited to get back out there this year. This year, the vaccine has been made available which is why The post Tricks and treats this Halloween appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Links: Adding a touch of fun to your special celebration

The demand for soft play sets has increased in the last few years which offers a safe play area for toddlers. It's one of the newest ways that recently gained popularity in the last few years while adding some fun at a special celebration. Royalty Small World is a soft play rental for children between The post Local Links: Adding a touch of fun to your special celebration appeared first on KESQ.
KIDS
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs lifts mask requirement for large outdoor events

Face masks will no longer be required to be worn at large outdoor events in the city of Palm Springs. The Palm Springs City Council unanimously voted to lift the requirement during Thursday's meeting. This will affect non-ticketed events like VillageFest. "The data is that, and we've had the public health officer, the former one The post Palm Springs lifts mask requirement for large outdoor events appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio International Tamale Festival to return in December

The Indio International Tamale Festival will return after a two-year hiatus. The city announced that the festival is set to be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 100 Civic Center Mall in downtown Indio. The Tamale Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival typically attracts nearly 100,000 The post Indio International Tamale Festival to return in December appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert to search for new location for Roadrunner Motors program; Cathedral City calls decision ‘disturbing’

College of the Desert will search for a new location for its Roadrunner Motors program following a fiscal review of the originally planned location in Cathedral City. COD's Roadrunner Motors program is the school's automotive training center. In January 2020, the school announced plans to build an automotive and advanced transportation facility featuring a modernized The post College of the Desert to search for new location for Roadrunner Motors program; Cathedral City calls decision ‘disturbing’ appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy