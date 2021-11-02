CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon president Michael Schill fires back at Washington coach Jimmy Lake prior to Pac-12 North showdown

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 7 Oregon will face unranked Washington on Saturday night in Seattle in a game that, before the season, looked like it could be one of the biggest games of the Pac-12 season. After all, the Huskies technically won the Pac-12 north last year but were unable to play in the...

www.cbssports.com

The Oregonian

What Jimmy Lake said after Washington lost to Oregon

SEATTLE — Washington lost to No. 4 Oregon, 26-16, Saturday at Husky Stadium. Jimmy Lake recapped the Huskies’ third conference loss. Below is a transcript from Lake’s postgame press conference. JIMMY LAKE. Opening Statement:. Another tough one. I am proud again of the way our guys fought. We need to...
FanSided

Washington football: It’s time to fire Jimmy Lake

When will Washington football end the Jimmy Lake experiment?. How much longer are players and fans going to be held hostage to the ineptitude of Jimmy Lake and company’s coaching? We knew we were in trouble when Washington football only scored seven points in its loss to open the season against Montana but each week it seems Lake hits a new low. The straight-up refusal to change quarterbacks, no matter how bad Dylan Morris has been, is a testament to how Lake would rather go down with the ship instead of making changes.
footballscoop.com

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
Jimmy Lake
The Oregonian

Washington’s Jimmy Lake: ‘I have the utmost respect for the University of Oregon as an academic and an athletic institution’

Two days after his comments about the relative “academic prowess” of Washington compared to Oregon set off a commotion ahead of this year’s meeting between the bordering Pac-12 North rivals, Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said he has the “utmost respect for the University of Oregon as an academic and an athletic institution.”
fishduck.com

Can Oregon Put Jimmy Lake on the Hot Seat?

It’s going to come up in tomorrow’s game against the Washington Huskies that, according to last year’s silly rules due to COVID-19, Washington “won” the North. Last year I wrote a whole article proclaiming the Pac-12 Championship game being a sham, especially if Washington backdoored its way into the game while not playing Oregon. Washington’s head coach Jimmy Lake proclaimed Washington “Pac-12 North Champions” which irked Oregon fans to no end, and still does. However, Washington would be denied a chance at playing for the Pac-12 Championship game because they could not field a team to play against Oregon and then to play a week later in the Pac-12 Championship game.
USA Today

True or false: Jimmy Lake is a worse head coach than Clay Helton

Is Jimmy Lake of Washington a worse head coach than Clay Helton, formerly of USC and now the newly-signed head coach at Georgia Southern? The question might seem absurd, but please realize that it’s not obvious which coach is worse. They’re both horrible. It’s just that we’ve seen Helton wreck...
Yakima Herald Republic

Everything UW Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said in his Oregon Week press conference

Nov. 1—The Oregon game requires little explanation. But UW head coach Jimmy Lake met the media on Monday anyway. Here's a full transcript of Lake's weekly press conference. "Good morning. So just to recap the game last Saturday night, it's just been a joy to watch our team just scratch and fight all the way to the end. For us to be able to secure a victory in back-to-back road games, in two tough environments, I'm just extremely happy for our guys. They've put a lot of work in. We always talk about, we've had some really good practices, and we just needed to see some results, and we've seen some results the last couple weeks. Now, tons of room for improvement. As we all know, we could play better on offense, play better on defense and play better on special teams. We'll continue to work on that, so we can play a cleaner game. But we know we're playing against good competition, and they also coach their guys up and come up with good plans. We've been able to get those victories these last couple weeks. I'm just really proud. Our guys are swinging and fighting all the way to the end, and keep scrapping.
saturdaytradition.com

Washington head coach under fire after hitting own player during Oregon game

Washington head coach Jimmy Lake is under some fire after his actions in Saturday night’s loss to Oregon. There was an incident that occurred Saturday night that has everyone talking. Lake hit LB Ruperake Fuavai in the face mask and shoved him after he got into a verbal altercation with Oregon WR Jaylon Redd.
247Sports

Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew and Jackson Sirmon Talk Following Washington's Loss To Oregon

Here's full audio and selected quotes from Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew, and Jackson Sirmon after Washington fell 26-16 to No. 4 Oregon Saturday night in Seattle. “This was another tough one. I’m proud again of the way our guys fought, we needed to execute a lot better, especially in that first quarter, first quarter and a half, we had a lot of momentum going. If we were able to do anything there offensviely we felt like we could’ve done a lot more. With the turnover, the early touchdown, the safety, some really good returns by Giles Jackson, unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough. It’s a continuing theme, in our losses and even in our close victories. In all three phases, we didn’t play good enough on offense tonight, we didn’t get enough first downs, we didn’t score enough points, we didn’t run the football, we didn’t throw the football well enough, and didn’t catch the football well enough. That allowed our opponent to sit there and hand the ball off and not put them in any dangerous situations. This loss is going to sting, and after all that we were right there at the end of the game and had a chance to score and tie it up”.
