Oregon president Michael Schill fires back at Washington coach Jimmy Lake prior to Pac-12 North showdown
SEATTLE — Washington lost to No. 4 Oregon, 26-16, Saturday at Husky Stadium. Jimmy Lake recapped the Huskies’ third conference loss. Below is a transcript from Lake’s postgame press conference. JIMMY LAKE. Opening Statement:. Another tough one. I am proud again of the way our guys fought. We need to...
Washington’s 26-16 loss to Oregon on Saturday night in Seattle is turning out to be a disaster for Jimmy Lake. Lake was ridiculed for his inexplicable decision to punt with his team down by eight and under two minutes left. You had fans and media members, as well as Mario Cristobal, taking shots at him for the same reason.
Washington and Oregon play each other on Saturday night in Seattle in a Pac-12 North clash. The two schools have a bit of a rivalry due to their proximity, but it's not quite a blood feud. Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake might be trying to change that based on his latest comments.
When will Washington football end the Jimmy Lake experiment?. How much longer are players and fans going to be held hostage to the ineptitude of Jimmy Lake and company’s coaching? We knew we were in trouble when Washington football only scored seven points in its loss to open the season against Montana but each week it seems Lake hits a new low. The straight-up refusal to change quarterbacks, no matter how bad Dylan Morris has been, is a testament to how Lake would rather go down with the ship instead of making changes.
There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
Washington is looking into an incident that occured between second-year football coach Jimmy Lake and redshirt freshman linebacker Ruperake Fuavai during the first half of the Huskies' game vs. Oregon on Saturday. Video from the game showed Fuavai engaging briefly with Oregon senior receiver Jaylon Redd on the Huskies' sideline
The University of Washington said it's looking into a sideline incident between coach Jimmy Lake and a player in the first half of Saturday night's loss to No. 7 Oregon. Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington
It’s “Husky Hate Week” here in Eugene, with the Oregon Ducks set to travel up a couple of hundred miles north later this week to take on the Washington Huskies in one of the more heated rivalries in the Pac-12. While the two teams are in wildly different places when...
Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake is rightfully coming under fire after he heatedly confronted his own player and hit him in the facemask. The Washington Huskies haven’t been living up to expectations in the 2021 season under head coach Jimmy Lake and the sideline leader came under a bit of fire this past week after his comments about recruiting.
Two days after his comments about the relative “academic prowess” of Washington compared to Oregon set off a commotion ahead of this year’s meeting between the bordering Pac-12 North rivals, Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said he has the “utmost respect for the University of Oregon as an academic and an athletic institution.”
It’s going to come up in tomorrow’s game against the Washington Huskies that, according to last year’s silly rules due to COVID-19, Washington “won” the North. Last year I wrote a whole article proclaiming the Pac-12 Championship game being a sham, especially if Washington backdoored its way into the game while not playing Oregon. Washington’s head coach Jimmy Lake proclaimed Washington “Pac-12 North Champions” which irked Oregon fans to no end, and still does. However, Washington would be denied a chance at playing for the Pac-12 Championship game because they could not field a team to play against Oregon and then to play a week later in the Pac-12 Championship game.
SEATTLE — For the first time all season, the state's big three football teams all won on the same weekend. The Seahawks rolled the Jags, the 16-point underdog Cougars won at Arizona State and the Huskies rallied to beat Stanford. I could wax on about each program (yes, Pete Carroll...
Washington coach Jimmy Lake has accomplished something we never thought possible. Blow a fourth-quarter lead and lose at home to Montana? Well, yes. But not that. Oversee Washington’s first loss to Oregon State in a decade? He did that, too. But no. Win a conference road game despite going 59...
Is Jimmy Lake of Washington a worse head coach than Clay Helton, formerly of USC and now the newly-signed head coach at Georgia Southern? The question might seem absurd, but please realize that it’s not obvious which coach is worse. They’re both horrible. It’s just that we’ve seen Helton wreck...
Nov. 1—The Oregon game requires little explanation. But UW head coach Jimmy Lake met the media on Monday anyway. Here's a full transcript of Lake's weekly press conference. "Good morning. So just to recap the game last Saturday night, it's just been a joy to watch our team just scratch and fight all the way to the end. For us to be able to secure a victory in back-to-back road games, in two tough environments, I'm just extremely happy for our guys. They've put a lot of work in. We always talk about, we've had some really good practices, and we just needed to see some results, and we've seen some results the last couple weeks. Now, tons of room for improvement. As we all know, we could play better on offense, play better on defense and play better on special teams. We'll continue to work on that, so we can play a cleaner game. But we know we're playing against good competition, and they also coach their guys up and come up with good plans. We've been able to get those victories these last couple weeks. I'm just really proud. Our guys are swinging and fighting all the way to the end, and keep scrapping.
Washington head coach Jimmy Lake is under some fire after his actions in Saturday night’s loss to Oregon. There was an incident that occurred Saturday night that has everyone talking. Lake hit LB Ruperake Fuavai in the face mask and shoved him after he got into a verbal altercation with Oregon WR Jaylon Redd.
Washington was close to upsetting Oregon Saturday night, falling 26-16 in a game that came down to the final couple minutes. But the Huskies’ play on the field was not the national focus, as coach Jimmy Lake stirred up quite the controversy when broadcast cameras caught him having a quick altercation with one of his players on the sideline.
Here's full audio and selected quotes from Jimmy Lake, Sean McGrew, and Jackson Sirmon after Washington fell 26-16 to No. 4 Oregon Saturday night in Seattle. “This was another tough one. I’m proud again of the way our guys fought, we needed to execute a lot better, especially in that first quarter, first quarter and a half, we had a lot of momentum going. If we were able to do anything there offensviely we felt like we could’ve done a lot more. With the turnover, the early touchdown, the safety, some really good returns by Giles Jackson, unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough. It’s a continuing theme, in our losses and even in our close victories. In all three phases, we didn’t play good enough on offense tonight, we didn’t get enough first downs, we didn’t score enough points, we didn’t run the football, we didn’t throw the football well enough, and didn’t catch the football well enough. That allowed our opponent to sit there and hand the ball off and not put them in any dangerous situations. This loss is going to sting, and after all that we were right there at the end of the game and had a chance to score and tie it up”.
