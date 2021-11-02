The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center is opening back up to in person visitors

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod will host the Bart Weisman Klezmer Swing Group on Sunday, November 7, at 3 PM. The group features Leslie Boyle on vocals, Lary Chaplan from the Cape Symphony on violin, Ryder Corey on clarinet and saxophone, Alan Clinger on guitar, Ron Ormsby on bass and Bart Weisman on drums. The group plays Klezmer music, also known as Jewish jazz, jazz from the 1930s and ‘40s and swing and has performed at concerts and events from Provincetown to Plymouth and Martha’s Vineyard, opening for the Boston Pops, and appearing with the Cape Symphony.
Comments / 0