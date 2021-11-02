The Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center is opening back up to in person visitors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new center dedicated to the study of French artist Henri Matisse is set to open at the Baltimore Museum of Art on Dec. 12. With more than 1,200 of the artist’s works in its holdings, the museum claims to have the largest public collection of Matisse’s paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures in the world. The 2,500-square-foot Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies includes a dedicated exhibit gallery; a library and study room for scholars and students; storage; and offices, the museum said. Artist Stanley Whitney created a set of three stained-glass windows for the space. To mark the opening...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO