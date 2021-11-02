Chipotle veterans, now leading Oath Pizza, see nationwide potential

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021-- Just weeks after announcing its new Two Meal Deal, which allows guests to purchase their favorite Take & Bake pizza to bring home for a second meal for just $8, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), creator of California-style pizza, is celebrating National Pizza Month (October) by giving away more than 20,000 Take & Bake pizzas for free. On October 25 and October 26, the first 65 dine-in guests who spend $50 or more each day will receive a free Traditional Cheese, pepperoni or The Original BBQ Chicken Take & Bake pizza. The offer will be available at participating CPK locations across the country, while supplies last.
