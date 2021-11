WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is sending 34,893 checks and PayPal refunds totaling more than $2 million to consumers who lost money through a deceptive direct mail publications scheme. Agora Financial, LLC, NewMarket Health, and other related defendants tricked consumers into buying pamphlets, newsletters, and other publications through false promises and deceptive marketing. The refunds will provide full compensation for consumers who bought certain health– and finance-related publications sold by the defendants.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 DAYS AGO