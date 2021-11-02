CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand jury to hear Campbell shooting case involving decades-old argument

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in the shooting of a Gordon Avenue man will now have his case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.

John Ellis, 64, of Youngstown, had charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm bound over from municipal court by Judge Patrick Cunning today after a hearing in municipal court.

Ellis has been in the county jail on $300,000 bond since his arraignment Friday on charges he shot a man Oct. 25 in his front yard.

Police said the motive appears to be a disagreement about something stretching back to the 1970s, but they refuse to be more specific.

Ellis was arrested a day after the shooting.

