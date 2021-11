The Greene County School Board will see three new individuals begin their four-year terms when the Board meets later this month. Following Tuesday night’s election, newcomers Bonnie Silbaugh, Michelle Fields and Cindi Daubendiek were elected to the three available seats on the school board. There was only one incumbent, Catherine Wilson, who had the fourth highest vote total of the six candidates that were running. The other two candidates were Sean Sebourn and Nick Lehman.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO