YPSILANTI, MI -- Big Lots is launching an Ypsilanti location and plans to have the store open on Thanksgiving. The new store at 2850 Washtenaw Ave., is set to open Saturday, Nov. 13, and will carry furniture, home décor and a variety of other products in a little more than 32,000-square-feet space.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO