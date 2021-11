County Residents and Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ida. Individual Assistance Application Deadline is December 6th. Poughkeepsie… Following months of coordination between the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Hurricane Ida, Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro announced a series of Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers (MDRCs) will be held with FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and other State and Federal agencies in attendance for residents and businesses impacted by the storm to have their questions answered, receive help filing for Individual Assistance or applying for SBA loans, and check the status of their claim. The deadline to apply for Individual Assistance is Monday, December 6, 2021.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO