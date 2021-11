Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York, tried casting his vote on the Upper West Side on Tuesday while accompanied by his cat Gizmo. The New York Times reported that Sliwa was “irate,” and loudly bickered with poll workers. After being asked to remove his jacket that had his name on it, which is apparently considered unlawful campaigning at the polling site, the candidate shouted, “Arrest me!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO