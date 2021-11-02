Netflix launches first games, offering Stranger Things and other titles for free

Netflix has launched its first games, after months of promising they were coming soon.

The first five titles – two of which are themed around Stranger Things , but which for the most part are not related to Netflix shows – are now in the app.

They are available as a free add-on to the normal Netflix subscription, and the company says there will be no adds or additional fees such as in-app purchases within them.

For now, they are only available on Android. Anyone who opens the app on an Android phone or tablet will see a dedicated row that includes the first games.

They are available around the world and on all profiles on an account, up to a limit. But they will not be available on profiles set up for kids.

Some of them will also work offline, Netflix said.

For now, the games are Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP) , Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP) , Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop) , Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games) , and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

More games and features are on the way, Netflix said. “We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

Netflix said it was making the games “for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer”.