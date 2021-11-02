Bloodborne PSone Demake Coming to PC in January

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game is perhaps the biggest surprise of 2021 so far. After the Avengers game, most people weren’t expecting much from GotG — mostly owing to their shared publisher, Square Enix. In reality, the game is a massive improvement, which has players hoping for a Guardians of the Galaxy Game Pass launch. But, is there a GotG Game Pass release date for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and PC? Here’s the lowdown on Marvel Games’ latest coming to XGP for console and computers.
Comments / 0