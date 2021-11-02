Bloodborne PSone Demake Coming to PC in January

Fan developers Lilith Walther and Corwyn Prichard have revealed that their beloved PS1 “demake” of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne will be released for PC on January 31, 2022. As the name suggests, Bloodborne PS1 Demake is an elaborate fan project that recreates Bloodborne in the style of a PS1 game. While the project won’t go beyond the boss fight against Father Gascoigne (though its creators say it will feature “extended areas and some bonus post-game content”), Bloodborne PS1 Demake will be released for free early next year, so there’s really no reason not to try it if you’re one of the many PC gamers who still lay awake at night wondering when FromSoftware and the PlayStation team are finally going to port Bloodborne to that platform.

