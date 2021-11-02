CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ files antitrust suit to block Penguin acquisition of Simon & Schuster

By Spectrum News Staff
mynews13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday to block Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the U.S., from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster, alleging that the merger would create a "publishing behemoth," that would harm both authors and consumers. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Gazette

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit to block major book publisher merger

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in an attempt to block a merger between two major book publishing companies. Simon & Schuster acquired by its largest competitor, Penguin Random House, for $2.18 billion. The DOJ claimed such a merger would be harmful to book sales, authors, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Financial Times

US regulators sue to stop Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster merger

US regulators have sued to block the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, which would have created a mega-publisher in the US books market, in one of the Biden administration’s most significant antitrust moves yet. Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, last November struck a $2.2bn deal...
BUSINESS
Vulture

Biden Administration Sues to Halt $2 Billion Simon & Schuster Acquisition

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice sued to prevent Penguin Random House from acquiring its publishing rival Simon & Schuster in a $2.18 billion deal that would have seen America’s largest publisher grow significantly larger. Penguin Random House is already the result of a merger between Penguin Group and Random House in 2013; if the Simon & Schuster purchase were to go through uncontested, the U.S.’s big-five publishers would become only four, with Penguin taking up a more outsize share of the market than it already does. The New York Times reports that this lawsuit is in line with President Biden’s aggressive position on enforcing antitrust policies, having stacked the DoJ, the FTC, and his own special counsel with anti-big-tech thought leaders critical of Amazon and Facebook.
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

