CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

What Biden's 7% cap on child care costs could mean for working and stay-at-home parents

By Haisten Willis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxHXD_0ckJyJcX00


A ny family with young children has crunched the numbers when deciding on child care options: day care centers, nannies, faith-based programs, in-home care, keeping the baby with a relative, or stay-home parenting.

President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan would greatly alter the money math for nearly all of those choices.

Under the plan's framework , families making up to 150% of their state's median income would pay no more than 7% on child care. Those making 75% or less would pay nothing, with the average family receiving $14,800 per year worth of subsidized child care.

WHITE HOUSE CONFIDENT IT WILL GAIN MANCHIN SUPPORT FOR $1.75T SPENDING PACKAGE

The plan is designed to help more women enter and remain in the workforce. Yet there would also be major strings attached to those subsidies, according to Rachel Greszler, a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank.

"It represents a big tilting of the scales in favor of government-directed childcare centers," she said. "A family might pay $2,000 a year for a government-sponsored center vs. $25,000 if they picked their own. I think it's going to leave parents with a lot fewer choices."

The child care subsidies would cost an estimated $225 billion through 2027 and also include a $15 minimum wage for child care workers. The wage increase is aimed at shoring up an industry plagued by staff shortages.

One of the major goals of the initiative is to increase women's wages, both through increased labor force participation and higher earnings in the woman-dominated child care industry. The White House says that more than nine in 10 early childhood care providers are women.

But parents, usually women, who prefer to stay at home with their children or wish to send their children into a relative's care will receive no funding under the proposal.

Greszler also has concerns about the effect on faith-based day care centers, which would be subjected to several new rules in order to qualify for the government funds.

The Department of Health and Human Services considers 7% of a given family's income the maximum for "affordable" child care, a figure which the Treasury Department says more than 60% of families with young children exceed .

It's for this reason that Wendy Wagner Robeson, a senior research scientist with the Wellesley Centers for Women, supports the proposal.

"Whoever has the lower income stays home with the kids. Usually it's the mom," she said. "A lot of moms I've spoken to would have worked part time or full time or followed their passion, but they can't afford child care. This will get women back into the labor force."

A major question is what families prefer when it comes to child care if money isn't a factor. Greszler cites an American Compass survey which found that 57% of parents preferred that their children receive care from a parent or relative, while just 22% preferred full-time paid child care.

If the plan is implemented, Greszler predicts that center-based child care will dominate the newly subsidized market. She'd rather see payments made directly to parents to spend how they want and says that any tax increase used to fund the subsidies would ultimately have a detrimental effect on working parents.

To Robeson, the plan points to a brighter future, with expanded options for families and relief from the high burden of child care costs.

"It's not saying anyone has to go to work, it's just an opportunity that lends itself to families who would like to do that," she said. "If you want to go to work, it's going to help."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

While families with higher incomes would effectively pay more for child care than those of less means, she feels the benefits strongly outweigh the costs and would ultimately boost the economy.

"Without childcare we would not have the economy that we have," Robeson said. "Childcare right now is in crisis. If we want to get to pre-pandemic levels for our economy, we have to support childcare."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTOL-TV

What Medicare, health care proposals are still in Biden's bill?

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are still fine-tuning President Joe Biden's now- $1.85 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming. The new goal is to complete the work before Thanksgiving. Democrats are scaling back some investments and shortening the timeframe for funding to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Home Care#Economy#Day Care Centers#White House#The Heritage Foundation#The White House
Yale Daily News

Child care remains burdensome for Yale’s working parents

As children and parents return to school and work, many of Yale’s working parents say coordinating child care remains a tall task, and have called on the University to provide additional resources. On Oct. 29, University Provost Scott Strobel wrote an email to faculty and staff outlining a number of...
EDUCATION
NJ.com

What Biden’s latest spending proposal means for N.J.

Congress could vote this week on two major spending bills that would spend $1 trillion on infrastructure and has Republican support, and spend $1.75 trillion to fight climate change, increase health coverage and expand child care and would be approved only with Democratic votes. For New Jersey, the infrastructure bill...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

Platonic Parenting III: Child-Care Costs in a Platonic Parenting Agreement

When people enter into a platonic parenting agreement to jointly conceive and raise a child without an ongoing romantic partnership, there may be a tendency for some to think that the rules and guidelines regarding support of a child in a more traditional relationship somehow do not apply. It is important to note, however, that an appropriate level of child support is generally an ongoing right of the child, regardless of whether they are born of a platonic, romantic, or married relationship.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Parenting
ourcommunitynow.com

The Real Costs of Child Care in America

Child care in Washington state and in the U.S. is a broken economic system, according to providers and other experts. The pieces just don’t fit, despite small and large efforts to fix the problem. Even care that meets only minimum licensing standards is too expensive for many parents,
EDUCATION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Yuen: Keeping women at work as they care for their aging parents

Paurvi Bhatt is fighting to bring "working daughters" out of the shadows. Bhatt began identifying herself as one when she was in her late 20s, after her father, Harshad, was diagnosed with early-onset dementia at the cruelly young age of 58. Bhatt and her mother became his primary caregivers, so much so that even during job interviews Bhatt would keep her cellphone in plain sight, telling potential employers that she needed to be always connected in case Dad needed her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
@JohnLocke

Tuesday’s results: what do they mean for parents?

What’s the takeaway from Tuesday’s elections? Parent power. After a year-and-a-half of wondering if schools would be open or closed, mask mandates, virtual schooling, Critical Race Theory and being told you should leave education decisions to the experts, parents got a chance to have their say. Hoping to get more input and to banish Critical Race Theory from their child’s schools, parents helped to elect new school board members in states across the country. The exclamation point for the evening, was the election of Glenn Youngkin, a Republican governor in Virginia, a state that President Joe Biden had won by 10 points in 2020. Youngkin won because he listened to the concerns of parents, he opposed Critical Race Theory and he didn’t marginalize parents, as his opponent did.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
166K+
Followers
54K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy