WhatsApp may be the most ubiquitous messaging platform in the world, but it's usually not the app to be the first in line when it comes to getting new features. After the messaging platform took ages (compared to the competition) to introduce an option that allows you to delete messages for yourself and your receiver after you've sent them, the company is now further building out that feature. According to WABetaInfo, you might soon be able to delete any old message you want to, not just those you've sent recently.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO