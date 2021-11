Owners of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic got a few minor updates the past few months ever since it launched. The latest one though is slightly more significant than the others as it brings new watch faces, improved features including more accurate health tracking, and of course the all-important updated security patch. The update is rolling out already in the U.S., the Netherlands, and most likely will follow in other territories. The features were actually previously announced by Samsung but is only now making their way to the wearables.

