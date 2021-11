While most long-time Doctor Who fans will avoid trying to rank the Doctors, the truth is that every Whovian has their favorites. As Jodie Whittaker returns as the Time Lord with a penchant for weird fashions and boiled sweets, we thought it might be fun to take a look back at the Doctor through their regenerations and see who wore the part best. Of course, that opinion will vary depending on when a person discovers the show, their appreciation for the series writing backing the actor, or whims as capricious as the Doctor himself.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO