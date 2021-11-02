CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran OK’d to Play ‘Saturday Night Live’ After COVID Quarantine

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter testing positive for COVID-19 on October 24, it looks like Ed Sheeran may finally be back on his feet. The singer, who had switched all of his public appearances to virtual ones after his diagnosis, posted a photo to Instagram to announce that he has been cleared to play Saturday...

collider.com

SELF

Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Is Apologizing for Having COVID-19

Ed Sheeran revealed on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19—and apologized to those who may have been expecting to see him perform. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheWrap

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID

Ed Sheeran revealed Sunday morning that he tested positive for COVID in an Instagram post. “Hey guys,” Sheeran wrote. “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran gets 'all clear' after COVID-19 isolation

Ed Sheeran has been cleared to perform after completing his COVID-19 isolation. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker tested positive for the virus last month, and he's revealed he's been given the "all clear" as he prepares to perform on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. Alongside a shot of himself performing live,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Will Ed Sheeran perform on ‘SNL’ remotely?

Ed Sheeran is supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, but his COVID-19 diagnosis has thrown a wrench into those plans. Page Six reports that the show’s producers are now trying to fill his slot with another act, despite Ed’s offer to perform virtually.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Connecticut

Ed Sheeran Shares Update After COVID Diagnosis Ahead of ‘SNL' Performance

Ed Sheeran said "all's good" for his upcoming "Saturday Night Live" performance after being in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test late last month. The music superstar shared an update on his condition on TODAY Thursday as he gets ready to fly to New York City to perform on "SNL" this weekend. He shared on Oct. 24 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WebMD

Singer Ed Sheeran Has COVID-19

Oct. 26, 2021 -- English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 -- days before the release of his new album and about two weeks before his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo Touts The Outcome Of Kieran Culkin’s Potential Ed Sheeran Marriage

Kieran Culkin is the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, bringing along musical guest Ed Sheeran to the party. In the warmup to that appearance, Culkin was joined today by cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd to speculate on what the Succession star’s name would be in certain circumstances. Culkin topped them all by mentioning if he married Ed Sheeran, he’d be “Kieran Sheeran.” It gets better. In the second bit, Culkin reveals that there won’t be anyone from the Jersey Shore or any ghosts on this weekend’s show, much to the dismay of Gardner and Redd. So, instant change of plans: there will be ghosts, because ghosts are funny, as Gardner notes. Okay, maybe not. The good news is that Sheeran will be live on the show as planned. The singer-songwriter has been released from Covid-19 quarantine, which threatened to have him perform remotely for this weekend. Check out the promo above.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live cold open: Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson

There were a lot of different options for what this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open could be, and yet, Aaron Rodgers felt like the inevitable choice. How could they not? It was arguably one of the biggest stories out there of the past few days, mostly because it wasn’t just about an athlete not taking the vaccine. Instead, it was about him steering his fans / the media in one direction when in reality, he was going a completely separate way.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Locks Down Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers Appearances for ‘Red’ Release Night

Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Asked Kim Kardashian to ‘Hang Out’ While Rehearsing for ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘He Was a True Professional’

Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to “hang out” until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”
CELEBRITIES
BC Heights

Ed Sheeran’s Fails to Redeem Himself on New Album

Ed Sheeran has limped back out into the public eye with another generic pop album in Equals, released on Oct. 29. Expectations were low for Sheeran, but he still failed to meet them. Lyrically there isn’t much holding the album together. A lot of songs talk about Sheeran becoming a...
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Defended by Richard Ashcroft Against Critics

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker should be celebrated because it's hard for a British to find success in the United States, so the former lead vocalist of The Verve says. AceShowbiz - Richard Ashcroft has called for people to "stop knocking" Ed Sheeran's success. The former The Verve frontman - whose...
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

