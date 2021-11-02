CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA player to speak at National Conservatism Conference

By Marty Johnson
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE7zA_0ckJvYR900

Orlando Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac, who is one of a handful of NBA players who have spoken out against vaccine mandates, will speak at the National Conservatism Conference on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old “has become an outspoken voice for individual choice as well as standing up for what you believe in,” Yoram Hazony, chairman of the hosting Edmund Burke Foundation, said in a statement.

“He is a welcome voice in this new movement.”

Isaac, who is recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus and hasn’t played since the 2019-20 season, made headlines at the end of the September when he espoused his views in a team press conference.

“I’m grateful that I live in a society where vaccines are possible and we can protect ourselves and have the means to protect ourselves in the first place,” he said at the time.

“But with that being said, it is my belief that the vaccine status of every person should be their own choice and completely up to them without the bullying, without being pressured, or without being forced into doing so,” Isaac continued.

The NBA required all arena staff and referees to be vaccinated prior to the beginning of the season, though players were excluded due to pushback from the NBA Players Association.

That said, the league is enforcing mandates that have been put in place by cities, specifically, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles. Unvaccinated players who are forced to sit out because of local COVID-19 vaccine mandates will not get paid for those games missed.

The most notable example of this is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who remains unvaccinated and is currently suspended from the team until he complies with the city of New York’s policy.

Irving will lose approximately $300,000 for every home game he misses.

Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins initially lamented the league’s policy, though received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the beginning of October to avoid having to sit out.

At least 95 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated.

Multiple NBA legends have come out in support of the league’s stance regarding vaccine mandates.

“I am total in unison with the league,” Michael Jordan said. “Everybody's been speaking about the vaccinations, and I'm a firm believer in science, and I'm going to stick with that."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar added: “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Person
Kyrie Irving
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Edmund Burke Foundation#Acl#Irving#Golden State Warriors
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Wizards Trade Is Focused On Kyrie Irving

It seems like there is always some drama surrounding NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. This time, it is about his vaccination status and this will impact his playing status this season. If the Nets do not want to commit to Irving long-term, could it turn into a potential trade?
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
NBA
The Hill

The Hill

382K+
Followers
44K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy