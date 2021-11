Deputies in Florida say the crime scene evidence from 25 years ago has come back to bite a murderer. Kenneth Robert Stough Jr., 54, allegedly injured himself while brutally stabbing convenience store worker Terence Paquette, age 31, 73 times and leaving him dead in the men’s bathroom during a 1996 robbery in Orlando. Investigators said they had the evidence back then, but after all this time, the big development came thanks to advances in genetic genealogy. Deputies said they finally confirmed Stough was the killer after picking up empty beer cans he threw away in a public dumpster. An analyst managed to develop a profile from one of these, which matched the blood the suspect left at the scene, authorities said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO