Interactive proposed maps of Arkansas House and Senate districts released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Board of Apportionment released a set of proposed House and Senate district maps on their website Tuesday.

New interactive maps will allow the public to input their home address to see street-level detail of the proposed districts in their community.

The maps also display composition of demographics in the proposed districts. The public may comment on specific areas of the maps. Once a comment is made, it will become part of the public record.

In October, Gov. Hutchinson said he will allow new congressional boundaries to take effect without his signature on bills.

