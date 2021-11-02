CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Interactive proposed maps of Arkansas House and Senate districts released

By Jacob Smith
By Jacob Smith
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UeVH_0ckJv5AZ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Board of Apportionment released a set of proposed House and Senate district maps on their website Tuesday.

New interactive maps will allow the public to input their home address to see street-level detail of the proposed districts in their community.

What Arkansans need to know about redistricting

The maps also display composition of demographics in the proposed districts. The public may comment on specific areas of the maps. Once a comment is made, it will become part of the public record.

In October, Gov. Hutchinson said he will allow new congressional boundaries to take effect without his signature on bills.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Committee discusses adding mental health services to Washington County jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee works to bring mental health services to the Washington County Jail. The members are discussing adding several services to the jail, like a mental health court and a mental health wing inside the facility- hoping this will be one step to addressing overcrowding in the future. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

