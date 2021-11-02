CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yonder Mountain String Band Plays Grateful Dead Covers & More On Halloween In Pittsburgh

JamBase
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYonder Mountain String Band’s Halloween show featured several Grateful Dead songs among the many artists covered on Sunday night. The festive concert took place at Thunderbird Music Hall in Pittsburgh. The two set performance began with the zombie costumed band covering “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)”...

www.jambase.com

