Yonder Mountain String Band Plays Grateful Dead Covers & More On Halloween In Pittsburgh

Falling a few weeks ahead of their 2021 Fall Tour, September 27th, 2021, marked the 20th Anniversary of award-winning Colorado bluegrass luminaries Yonder Mountain String Band’s incredibly popular and influential 2nd studio album, Town by Town. To celebrate, YMSB has just announced a 20th-anniversary re-release of this modern classic on 180g double vinyl. Originally released on the band’s own independent label, Frog Pad Records, Town by Town features founding members Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann, Dave Johnston, and Jeff Austin, along with album producer and bluegrass legend Tim O’Brien who lends his talent on fiddle and bouzouki. “Wow, 20 years have gone by since I dove in with Yonder for a new recording,” says O’Brien. “It’s a good thing to look back and see what we did and what happened since.” The 20th Anniversary release of Town by Town is available for pre-order now at this link and will be arriving at Yonder’s merch table on the road and their online store on November 20th, 2021.

