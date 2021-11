It’s been an interesting day for the world of professional wrestling as Ring of Honor released a statement announcing that the company will be releasing all talents from their contracts. It was also announced that ROH will be going on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 as the company works to “reimagine ROH.” According to Dave Meltzer ROH released everyone, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that the releases will go into effect at the end of the year, but talents who have contracts that go beyond that will be paid until March 31.

