Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes Has Become a Parody of Himself, and It's Sad

By Liam McKeone
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs righted the ship a bit last night with a win over the New York Giants and now sit at 4-4 on the year. The team still looks functionally broken, though. There was another spate of back-breaking turnovers and exceptionally bad defense. Frank Clark stepped up at the end to win the game, but for a Mahomes-led team, it was once again a much poorer performance than we're used to.

There doesn't appear to be an easy solution, either. Mahomes completed only 60 percent of his passes last night, throwing for 275 yards and one touchdown with one interception. The magic that made Mahomes the best quarterback in football and a Super Bowl champion simply is not there right now. Skip Bayless addressed it today and said Mahomes looks like a parody of himself, calling it "sad."

Bayless is right! The way Mahomes has been turning the ball over has been comical this year. Some of it isn't his fault -- it feels like he's had more passes bounce off his receivers' hands and into the arms of defenders than anyone in the league this year. But for the most part, Mahomes has been doing the insane stuff we're used to, yet this year it has usually turned out poorly.

To Bayless' point, that Mahomes interception against the Titans where he just kind of tossed it in the air was something out of the Carson Wentz playbook. Those two names should never appear together in a sentence. And yet here we are.

An honest question: at what point do we stop assuming Mahomes will just snap back to his world-destroying form? I've been going week-to-week figuring he'd wake up and throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns. It still feels like the Chiefs are a sleeping giant. But we're halfway through the season. When do we stop thinking they'll turn it around and accept they are a bad football team?

Personally, I think I'll need to get to Week 13 of .500 football before I stop thinking of the Chiefs as a good team having bad games. Which is probably a credit to Andy Reid. The only other team this century that has gotten that kind of benefit of the doubt is the Tom Brady Patriots. For now, though, KC has a lot to work through.

