The beauty of Neil Gaiman’s 2013 best-selling fantasy novel, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, is its vastness. At just over 200 pages, it is both realistic and fantastical, questioning the position of adults and reminding us that our childish experiences shape who we become. His story is brought to life in Joel Horwood’s thunderous adaptation, which finds wonder even in the most unremarkable of moments.We meet our unnamed protagonist as an adult at his father’s funeral. Accompanied by a choir-like soundscape designed by Ian Dickinson, he ambles to visit a nearby duck pond he recognises from his...

