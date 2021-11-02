CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Jinks To Send New Single “Like A Hurricane” To Mainstream Country Radio

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Jason Deramo

It’s no secret that the majority of mainstream country music radio stations play absolute dog shit, leaving many of the other authentic, true, and traditional country singers out in the cold.

A handful of non-mainstream artists have proven that they don’t need radio to be successful though, selling out tons of shows, playing massive venues, and even earning Gold and Platinum records.

One of those guys in particular is Cody Jinks.

The man has been doing it his own way for a while now, and has a ton of success to show for it. Hell, his Instagram bio even reads:

“Always done it his own way, always will.”

His song “Loud And Heavy” recently went Platinum, all without an ounce of mainstream radio play, however, he’s actually gearing up to send a new single to mainstream country radio. And here’s the kicker… seven stations have already picked it up.

Chris Owen, a radio personality and country chart insider in the Buffalo area, announced on Twitter that Cody Jinks’ song, “Like A Hurricane,” which isn’t even out yet, was being served to country radio, and seven stations have added it to the rotation.

It may not seem like a huge deal that a handful of radio stations are going to be playing some Cody Jinks, and we’ll wait to see if more stations jump on board when the song is officially available, but it’s awesome to see a step in the right direction.

Maybe, just maybe… you’ll be able to flip on the radio someday and hear artists like Cody Jinks, Tyler Childers and Colter Wall sandwiched in between the Dan + Shays and Kane Browns that litter the format right now. I won’t hold my breath…

“Like A Hurricane” is a track off Cody’s upcoming country album Mercy, set for release on November 12th.

Cody will also be hitting the stage at Ohio Stadium with Luke Combs and Zach Bryan next year… don’t miss it.

Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Canadian Country Music Singer Jaimey Hamilton Releases New Single ‘Save a Barstool for Me”

Canadian Country Music Singer, Jaimey Hamilton has released her latest heartfelt single, “Save a Barstool for Me’. This is a personal song written by Jaimey, and her friends Rich Cloke and Josh David. The new single was recorded at Barnhouse Studios in British Columbia produced by Chris Eriksen. Inspired by artists such as Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift and Carly Pearce this single provides the listener with a sense of reflection and comfort around the loss of a loved one.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cody Jinks
discoverestevan.com

Carlyle Country Musician Releases First Single

A country musician hailing from Carlyle, Saskatchewan just released her first single, after writing the song herself and winning a contest to get it produced. Morgan Robertson released her single Goodbye Train on Friday, being one of five winners who got the opportunity to have their songs be produced by a studio.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Country Riser JT Brennan Releases New Single “October & You”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country riser JT Brennan rounded out the month of October with his addictive new single, “October & You.”. Listen to “October & You” here. The new single was co-written by Vibe City songwriter Jesse Slack (Jade Eagleson, Ryan Ottolini). The single was produced by David Morris and mixed and mastered by Austin Shawn.
NASHVILLE, TN
Leader-Telegram

Little Big Town, Cody Johnson, Dustin Lynch to headline Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE — For the first time in more than a decade, country band Little Big Town will be playing at Country Jam. Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch and Cody Johnson will headline Country Jam when the music festival returns to the Chippewa Valley on July 21-23, 2022. Johnson will kick off the party on Thursday, July 21; Little Big Town will follow on Friday, July 22; and Lynch will close out the festival on Saturday, July 23, the festival announced Tuesday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (11/5/21)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Charles Wesley Godwin, David Nail, Gabby Barrett, Tenille Townes, Cody Johnson, Aaron Watson, Blake Shelton, Josh Phillips, Greensky Bluegrass, Mose Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sarah Shook, and more. Turn it up, tell your friends, and as...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Releases New ‘Dangerous Sessions’ Videos Of “Quittin’ Time,” “Wondering ‘Bout The Wind” And More

Morgan Wallen has been rolling out quite a few new videos from his Dangerous Sessions series, and today, we have four more. Like I said about his “865” video, I really love the acoustic, stripped-back nature of these performances. In my opinion, a lot of the production on his double album, Dangerous, overshadowed some of the songs, and even his voice, a lot of the time. AKA… too pop… The new performance video of “Quittin’ Time” isn’t all that different from […] The post Morgan Wallen Releases New ‘Dangerous Sessions’ Videos Of “Quittin’ Time,” “Wondering ‘Bout The Wind” And More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Bluegrass Song “Still”

Lukegrass… I’m here for it. We’ve seen a few country artists dip their toes in the bluegrass scene over the years, particularly Dierks Bentley with his 2010 Up On The Ridge album. He also did a little bluegrass on his surprise EP, Live From Telluride. And of course, who could Sturgill Simpson’s PHENOMENAL Cuttin’ Grass project? I mean, I still have those records on repeat. Earlier this year, Luke Combs paired up with bluegrass superstar Billy Strings, for “The Great Divide.” And with […] The post Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Bluegrass Song “Still” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

