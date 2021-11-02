Jessica Simpson reflects on the day she vowed to get sober

Why Nick Lachey will never read Jessica Simpson's memoir. In Jessica Simpson's bestselling 2020 memoir, "Open Book," she details the start, end and fallout from her marriage to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2006. Nearly two years later, Nick, 47, says he has no plans to find out for himself what his "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" costar said about their relationship. The subject came up during a chat with Andy Cohen on the Nov. 1 edition of "Radio Andy." Asked if he "ever read" the book, Nick chuckled. "You'll be shocked to hear that I have not — nor will I ever read that book," the former 98 Degrees singer said with a smile. "Here's the thing: Obviously, I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book," he explained. "I know what the truth is, so I don't need to read someone's version of it in a story." Nick is now married to Vanessa Lachey, the mother of his three children; Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, also share three kids. "I'm thrilled to be where I am in life, and that was 20 years ago, so it's honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up," Nick added. "I understand why people want to ask, but it's so not a part of my life anymore that it's not even on my radar. She's doing her thing, and I'm doing mine, and that's the way it should be." Nick's interview aired just as Jessica shared what she called the "unrecognizable" photo of herself that inspired her to get sober four years ago. Today, she wrote in the caption, "I am free."

