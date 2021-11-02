CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson reflects on the day she vowed to get sober

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Simpson celebrated being four years sober on Monday by sharing an unflinching look at her battle with alcoholism. To mark the milestone, the fashion mogul shared a haunting throwback photo where she looks almost unrecognizable and explained it was taken on the day she vowed to stop drinking. Simpson’s face...

