The 7 best Kristen Stewart movies, ranked

Kristen Stewart in "Spencer." Neon

Kristen Stewart has been in over 40 movies, these are the best of her career.

See where movies like "Panic Room," " Happiest Season," and "Spencer" rank.

"Spencer" opens in theaters on Friday.

(L-R) Sam Riley, Kristen Stewart, and Garrett Hedlund in "On the Road." IFC Films

7. "On the Road" (2012)

This adaptation of the beloved Jack Kerouac book found mixed reactions from critics and audiences, but Stewart's performance as Marylou is a standout in this trippy road trip movie.

Though the character is a ditzy blonde in the book, Stewart makes her edgier, though, the character is very promiscuous both in the book and on-screen.

Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart in "The Runaways." Apparition

6. “The Runaways” (2010)

Released smack dab in the middle of Stewart playing Bella Swan in the "Twilight" franchise, her performance as Joan Jett showed the actress needed to stretch a little.

Playing a real person for the first time in her career, Stewart delivers an impressive performance as the rock star.

(L-R) Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster in "Panic Room." Sony

5. "Panic Room" (2002)

Originally, Nicole Kidman and Hayden Panettiere were cast as the mother-daughter duo in David Fincher's home invasion thriller. But eventually, the roles went to Jodie Foster and Stewart, and Fincher couldn't have had a better pair.

Stewart didn't just look like a kid version of Foster, but the then-young teen had the acting chops to play opposite her. The result is a performance by Stewart that made her one of the top kid actors in Hollywood.

Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart in "Adventureland." Miramax

4. "Adventureland" (2009)

This indie dramedy features Stewart looking her most comfortable being the object of affection. Playing the crush of shy James (Jesse Eisenberg), Stewart's Em is strong-minded and funny (thanks to the script by director Greg Mottola), which leads to perfect chemistry with Eisenberg.

The two would star again in 2015's "American Ultra" and "Café Society" a year later, but this is the one where they knock it out of the park.

(L-R) Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in "Happiest Season." Hulu

3. "Happiest Season" (2020)

Stewart is perfect in this movie that's a mixture of rom-com and holiday comedy.

Stewart plays Abby, who is invited to her girlfriend's (Mackenzie Davis) parents' house for Christmas, and plans to propose to her on Christmas morning. However, she learns her partner hasn't told her parents yet that she's gay.

Stewart delivers a funny yet touching performance as a reluctant lover trying to help her significant other work out her own issues while also wanting to move their relationship to the next level.

Kristen Stewart in "Personal Shopper." IFC Films

2. "Personal Shopper" (2016)

Playing the personal shopper of a demanding supermodel, Stewart delivers one of the best performances of her career in this intimate performance about a person trying to figure out life and dealing with the loss of her twin brother, who may be trying to contact her from beyond the grave.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer." Neon

1. "Spencer" (2021)

Stewart's latest role might just be the best performance of her career to date, and could earn her, her first Oscar.

Playing Princess Diana, she uses a mixture of non-fiction and fictional elements surrounding one of the most famous women who ever lived to create a powerful character who just wants to live a normal life as a mother and wife but is at the realization that will never happen.

From her iconic look to her flawless accent, the comedic turns and dramatic breakdown, Stewart keeps you enthralled the entire movie and it's a joy to watch.