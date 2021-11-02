Desierto named chair-rapporteur of UN expert group finalizing first human rights treaty in nearly a decade

Back in the good old days when America was a country not under systematic destruction, Pelosi got a kick out of ripping up Trump’s speech at the State of the Union. This gesture is dramatic enough to raise eyebrows, but it’s far more effective if there are actually members of the audience on your side. In Pelosi’s case, she had Squad members sitting a few rows back smiling at their Speaker’s brazenness. Reader, whilst standing behind the podium at the UN General Assembly, there isn’t much use for this particular strategy, especially if you’re Israeli. That is because the UN is unmistakably the anti-Semitic headquarters of the world. This somehow didn’t deter Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan from publicly tearing up the Human Rights Council’s annual report. Erdan evoked ambassador Chaim Herzog’s 1975 shredding of a resolution that equated Zionism with racism, on the same stage. What seems to frustrate Erdan is that Israel has been marked as a special agenda item for discussion at every council session, has been attacked with countless resolutions, and is generally subject to “obsessive” scrutiny by so-called human rights overlords.

