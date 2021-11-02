CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Desierto named chair-rapporteur of UN expert group finalizing first human rights treaty in nearly a decade

By University of Notre Dame
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Diane Desierto, professor of law and global affairs in the University of Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs, was named chair-rapporteur of the United Nations’ Expert Group on the Right to Development, with her official mandate starting in January. The U.N. Human Rights Council and the...

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Human Rights Experts Condemn US Policy on Deporting Haitians

A group of United Nations human rights experts Monday condemned the United State recent and ongoing systematic mass deportation of Haitian migrants and refugees, declaring them a violation of international law. According to their analysis, US policies have also deterred Haitians from pursuing protection including asylum claims and forced them...
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

Unending Nonsense: UN “Human Rights” Council Cannot Get Worse

Back in the good old days when America was a country not under systematic destruction, Pelosi got a kick out of ripping up Trump’s speech at the State of the Union. This gesture is dramatic enough to raise eyebrows, but it’s far more effective if there are actually members of the audience on your side. In Pelosi’s case, she had Squad members sitting a few rows back smiling at their Speaker’s brazenness. Reader, whilst standing behind the podium at the UN General Assembly, there isn’t much use for this particular strategy, especially if you’re Israeli. That is because the UN is unmistakably the anti-Semitic headquarters of the world. This somehow didn’t deter Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan from publicly tearing up the Human Rights Council’s annual report. Erdan evoked ambassador Chaim Herzog’s 1975 shredding of a resolution that equated Zionism with racism, on the same stage. What seems to frustrate Erdan is that Israel has been marked as a special agenda item for discussion at every council session, has been attacked with countless resolutions, and is generally subject to  “obsessive” scrutiny by so-called human rights overlords.
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

Israel settlement expansion ‘tramples’ on human rights law, experts contend

Israel’s plan to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem has drawn strong condemnation from two independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. Settlement expansion “tramples” on human rights law, Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Balakrishnan Rajagopal said in a...
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

UN experts condemn Israel’s designation of Palestine rights defenders as terrorist organisations

Independent UN human rights experts on Monday strongly condemned the decision by the Israeli Minister of Defence to designate six Palestinian human rights and civil society groups, as terrorist organisations. In a joint statement, the experts called the decision “a frontal attack on the Palestinian human rights movement, and on human rights everywhere.”
UNITED NATIONS
Birmingham Star

Senior UN Human Rights official to visit Mali from Nov 1-6

New York [US], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris will pay a six-day working visit to Mali starting November 1 to address the human rights situation in the Western African nation and the whole Sahel region, dogged by insecurity, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday.
UNITED NATIONS
The Jewish Press

Smoke and Mirrors: Palestinian ‘Human Rights’ Groups

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s designation of six Palestinian groups linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) as terrorist organizations is a courageous and revolutionary step for Israel. The six organizations claim to be “civil society” or “human rights” groups, but are, in fact, an integral...
MIDDLE EAST
WOKV

The Latest: UN human rights chief condemns coup in Sudan

CAIRO — The U.N.'s top human rights official has condemned the coup in Sudan, warning the county could slip backwards after progress following the 2019 uprising that ended a repressive dictatorship. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, called Monday for the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok,...
CHINA
UN News Centre

UN rights experts condemn US expulsion of Haitian migrants and refugees

A group of UN human rights experts have condemned the United States of America’s recent and ongoing systematic mass deportation of Haitian migrants and refugees, declaring them a violation of international law. According to their analysis, US policies have also deterred Haitians from pursuing protection including asylum claims and forced...
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

UN envoy Lyons meets Taliban leaders, discusses humanitarian aid, human rights, inclusive government

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Saturday met Taliban leaders and discussed humanitarian aid, human rights and inclusive government. In the meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Finance Minister Hidayatullah Badri, Lyons...
UNITED NATIONS
