CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant says she 'charged at him and hit her nose against the palm of his right hand'

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apBL8_0ckJswFQ00
The defendant Brian Hsu at Denver International Airport.

Mackenzie Rose/Twitter

  • A California man charged with assaulting a flight attendant has told the FBI his side of the story.
  • Brian Hsu said a brain injury makes him sensitive to sound and causes "mental fog."
  • Witnesses said he punched the flight attendant midair, causing the plane to divert to Denver.

A California man charged with assaulting a female American Airlines flight attendant said she came at him and "hit her nose against the palm of his right hand," according to an affidavit filed by the FBI special agent Brandon Barnes.

In a Friday filing, Barnes outlined the events that took place on a flight from New York City to Santa Ana, California, in which 20-year-old Brian Hsu was accused of assaulting an American Airlines flight attendant midair. According to four witness statements outlined in the affidavit, Hsu was near the lavatory stretching when he had the altercation with the flight attendant.

The witnesses said Hsu struck the flight attendant. One witness told Barnes that the flight attendant asked Hsu not to go near the lavatory, but he "punched her in the face with sufficient force to cause her to hit the lavatory door" in response. Another described the hit as appearing "practiced or trained," according to the filing.

But the newly released affidavit gives the defendant's side of the story, and he's blaming the flight attendant.

According to Hsu's statement to Barnes, he inadvertently bumped the flight attendant and she responded by swinging her arms at his head and scaring him. Hsu told the agent that he then backed up and put his palm up defensively, but she "charged at him and hit her nose against the palm of his right hand."

In the filing, Hsu said he was traveling home from Rhode Island, where he had received surgery to repair parts of his skull that were damaged after he was attacked in New York City in fall 2020. According to Hsu's statement, he was afraid that if the flight attendant were to hit his head, he could face life-threatening trauma.

Hsu told Barnes that he could not close his fist due to a football injury weeks earlier, so he could not have punched the flight attendant as witnesses suggest. In the affidavit, Hsu's mother corroborated his story, though she said his hand was injured during a workout. His mother also said in her statement that Hsu "seems to become more easily angered" after his injury.

Hsu told Barnes that his brain injury sometimes causes him to have a "mental fog" that affects his thinking. Moreover, according to the filing, he said the damage has led him to be sensitive to sound and suffer from psychological issues like nausea and dizziness.

According to the flight attendant's statement, Hsu attacked her. In the filing, she said Hsu struck her head with his elbow and used a closed right fist to punch her in the face after she asked him to sit down due to the "fasten seatbelt" sign being lit. After the altercation, other passengers used tape and plastic bonds to restrain the defendant, according to the affidavit, and the filing said the flight attendant suffered from bleeding and a concussion.

Hsu was charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after the incident on October 27 , according to court documents . Reuters reported that Hsu made an appearance in a California court on Monday where he was released on a $10,000 bond, ordered to appear in a Denver court on November 15, and instructed to undergo a mental-health evaluation.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker described the incident in a video on Instagram as "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Audacity™
3d ago

Oh man. It's the old "I didn't know what to do, officer, he just kept hitting my fist with his face" defense. Classic. 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Airline pilot comes to blow with flight attendant over masks, report says

A Southwest Airlines pilot has been accused of assaulting a flight attendant in a mask-related argument that got out of control, police say.The fight, which allegedly broke out last month at a hotel bar in San Jose, California, is being investigated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Details are sparse, but police say it all started with a quarrel over masks.“The event involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks,” Sgt Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department told USA Today.The pilot has not been indicted, but the district attorney could bring charges, Mr Camarillo said....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who spent three months living in airport terminal acquitted of trespassing charges

A man who spent three months living in an airport terminal has been acquitted of trespassing charges.Aditya Singh, 37, made himself at home in a secured area of a terminal at Chicago O'Hare International Airport from October 2020 to January 2021.Having flown from LA to Chicago, he was due to catch an onward flight to India.But instead he stayed put, later telling authorities he was “scared to go home due to Covid”.Other passengers had reportedly been giving him food during his prolonged stay.Singh was apprehended on 16 January 2021 after two United Airlines employees noticed he was using an airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Barnes
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Football#Fbi
onemileatatime.com

American Airlines Passenger Assaults Crew After Brain Surgery

Last week an American Airlines passenger punched a flight attendant in the face, causing a broken nose. While nothing excuses that behavior, there might be more to the story than many had initially assumed. American Airlines passenger punches flight attendant. We’ve seen an uptick in bad airline passenger behavior since...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

‘This must stop’: American Airlines CEO warns violent passengers after attendant punched on flight

Days after a violent passenger attacked a crew member on an American Airlines flight, the CEO of the fleet has warned that violent episodes must stop.“Last night, American Airlines had one of the worst displays we’ve seen, when a passenger violently assaulted one of our flight attendants,” Doug Parker said in a video shared on Instagram. “Thankfully, our flight attendant is recovering and we are making sure she and her fellow crew members have the support they need,” Mr Parker said.A flight from New York to Santa Ana, California, on Wednesday was diverted to Denver after a passenger punched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - An American Airlines flight landed early after a passenger physically assaulted a female flight attendant. Witnesses say the initial dispute was about wearing a mask. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was diverted to Denver International after a passenger assaulted...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

‘Want them to be held accountable’: Mixed-race family flying from San Jose stopped after flight attendant reported mom as possible human trafficker

A Los Angeles woman said she was traveling to her brother’s funeral last month with her 10-year-old biracial daughter, Moira, when they were stopped at the Denver International Airport after a flight attendant reported them as “suspicious.”. Mary MacCarthy, who is White, said she received a phone call 10 days...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Man fined $52,500 for allegedly punching flight attendant now faces criminal charges

A federal grand jury in Seattle indicted a man accused of punching a flight attendant in the face twice and trying to open the cockpit door late last year during a flight from Hawaii to Washington state. Ryan Cajimat, 21, of Kapolei, Hawaii, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants as well as assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
KAPOLEI, HI
Business Insider

Business Insider

282K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy