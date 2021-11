Since the mid-2010s, every year seems to be “The Year of the Vegan.” Not only are plant-based brands innovating new products at lightning speed, non-vegan companies are picking up on these items and integrating them into the mainstream food conversation. No doubt, there is room for improvement—many fast-casual chains such as Burger King and TGI Fridays carry vegan meat yet insist on coupling it with dairy cheese—but the movement toward plant-based is continually pushing forward. Vegan eating isn’t a trend, as evident by the ever-increasing options at omnivore spots. Vegan food is the future, and it’s clearly demonstrated by the progressively plant-based menu at Fatburger. To glean further insight into the advancement of vegan options in the greater fast-food industry, we sat down with FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. From vegan milkshakes to Impossible nuggets, here’s what we can realistically expect for the future of veganism in the mainstream.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO