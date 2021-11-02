UK healthcare startup Cera launches flu tracker and treatment system ahead of winter
By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
5 days ago
Last August, the UK government brought in thousands of refugees into the country as part of its response to the crisis in Afghanistan. The British government also added that 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan will be arriving in the UK over the next five years. To further support the new...
British cryptocurrency services provider Crypterium is the latest crypto firm to secure registration from the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). NFL quarterback Tom Brady gives fan 1 BTC for his historic 600th-touchdown-pass ball By Cointelegraph - Oct 26, 2021. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady nearly lost ownership of...
Axcella Therapeutics announced it is initiating a new clinical program to study AXA1125 in patients with Long Covid, also called Post COVID-19 Condition and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC). The trial will be conducted in the UK. In general, most people with COVID-19 recover within weeks. But some people experience...
Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
The NHS will be overwhelmed this winter by a lethal combination of Covid-19 and flu, new modelling has suggested, amid warnings that Europe is on track for a “severe” influenza season. The modelling, compiled by the health analytics firm Airfinity, explores the threat posed to the health service if coronavirus...
China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
The RSPCA is investigating footage which appears to show a huntswoman slapping a horse in the face. The UK’s national body for hunting on Sunday night condemned the video shared widely on social media, in which a woman appears to kick and slap a horse numerous times after it canters into a road.
Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
A couple who purchased an estate from Prince Charles say he is legally allowed to fish on the land. Brimptsmead, located in Dartmoor National Park, is now on sale for around $6.7 million. According to Knight Frank, Charles can continue to legally fish on the estate with 24 hours' notice.
A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
As the Cop26 summit resumes in Glasgow after a day off on Sunday, the issue of loss and damage will take centre stage at the meetings today.Flooding, drought and heatwaves claimed hundreds of lives in 2021 and the countries hardest hit by the climate crisis are often the poorest and have contributed the least to climate change. Who should be funding climate adaption? This is the question the summit will try to find a consensus on this week.Governments including Bangladesh, the Maldives and the Netherlands — which are expected to be among those most severely impacted by climate change as sea levels rise — are expected to attend the meeting, among several others.Meanwhile, over the weekend, tens of thousands of climate protesters took to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis. In Glasgow, up to 50,000 people joined a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, as the first week of Cop26 ended.
The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
BARCELONA, Spain — Vaccine hesitancy is turning into a complete vaccine stalemate for many Americans. According to a new survey, half of U.S. adults who are still unwilling to get the coronavirus vaccine say there is nothing anyone can do to change their minds. In a nationwide poll of more...
While flight attendants simply ignored the situation, video posted to social media spurred Essex police to arrest a man thought to have uttered anti-Semitic slogans as an Orthodox Jewish passenger made his way down the aisle on a Ryanair flight to Belgium. Police Arrest Passenger After Anti-Semitic Chant on Ryanair.
Comments / 0