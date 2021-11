Amidst all the rumors and social media talks about Fortnite, Loserfruit says Fortnite is not dying and is about to have its next “really big peak” soon enough. Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten is a famous Twitch streamer who had initially started streaming video games such as Call of Duty and League of Legends but gained immense popularity when she started playing Fortnite. The article talks about the recent comment Loserfruit made saying that Fortnite is not dying and is about to have its big peak soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO