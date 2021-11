While Marvel Studios was busy weaving Spider-Man into its MCU, Sony Pictures Entertainment took its time laying the foundation for a Spider-Man universe that one day (and maybe one day soon) could host the wall-crawler, giving him a wide array of villains and characters with which to interact. The two Venom movies, alone, have introduced Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote, Carnage (Woody Harrelson), Shriek (Naiome Harris) and more. Now we have the second trailer for Morbius arriving, where Jared Leto is going to play a doctor infected with a rare disease that turns him into a living vampire. And in the trailer lies teases for the existence of two OTHER major villains that could show up, eventually.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO