Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian today said he believes the airline industry will emerge with a greater sense of purpose because of the pandemic. “It’s been rough, and it doesn’t matter what industry. Our collective industry (travel) was probably one of the hardest hit of any industry. And I think we’re going to come out of it better for having gone through it,” Bastian said. “It’s gotten us focused on the future and the changes we have implemented. People have found a much greater sense of purpose as to why they travel.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO