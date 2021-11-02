CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Oath Keepers want extra pages for brief comparing COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust. Judge says no

WUSA9
WUSA9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — A federal judge rejected a request this week from several Oath Keeper defendants in the January 6 investigation to file a lengthy brief about COVID-19 vaccines, saying he wouldn’t allow the case to become a “forum for bombastic arguments.”. In a motion filed Saturday, attorneys Brad Geyer...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Covid 19 Vaccine#Oath Keeper#The D C Jail#The D C District Court#Jordanonrecord
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Shuts Down ‘Bombastic’ Anti-Vax Filing by Oath Keepers’ Lawyers That Argues ‘SCOTUS Could Not Have Foreseen the Holocaust’

Attorneys for two Oath Keepers cannot file a “bombastic” document apparently comparing COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust, a federal judge ruled in an extraordinary order. Oath Keepers Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs and member Kenneth Harrelson have been in a D.C. jail while awaiting trial in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and their lawyers accused the lockup of “coerced medical experimentation” through the vaccines. The D.C. Department of Corrections does not force anyone to get vaccinated, the judge noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

A federal judge just told the DOJ what we’re all thinking on Jan. 6 prosecutions

A federal judge slammed the Justice Department on Thursday for seeking weak sentences for rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia tore into the DOJ for allowing rioter Jack Jesse Griffith to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol. Howell was beside herself, according to The Washington Post:
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

Vaccine mandates compared to Holocaust in Kansas hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas labor leader on Friday compared President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews, and a top Republican lawmaker seemed to agree with the comparison. The comments from Kansas House health committee Chair Brenda Landwehr, of Wichita, and Cornell Beard,...
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tells Capitol Riot Defendants Prison Is ‘Not a Hotel’ After Complaints About Conditions

A top judge sounds like he’s getting pretty tired of Capitol riot defendants complaining about how they’re being treated in prison. A list of inmates awaiting trial for their alleged roles in the insurrection have taken issue with their lodgings, with some saying they’re being kept in unclean or unsafe conditions in the Washington, D.C. jail. According to CNN, Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday accepted that there are problems with the Jan. 6 defendants’ situations in jail—such as them struggling to access evidence in their cases ahead of their trials—but appeared to lose patience with moans about conditions. The judge reportedly said: “They’re running a jail, not a hotel. Some people want hotel services.” Separately, CNN reported that federal prosecutors disputed claims of mistreatment at the jail, alleging that defendant Christopher Worrell—who claimed that prison officials delayed getting him treatment for a broken finger—“invented” his medical problems. Worrell’s lawyer denied that allegation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy