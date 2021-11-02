Oath Keepers want extra pages for brief comparing COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust. Judge says no

A top judge sounds like he’s getting pretty tired of Capitol riot defendants complaining about how they’re being treated in prison. A list of inmates awaiting trial for their alleged roles in the insurrection have taken issue with their lodgings, with some saying they’re being kept in unclean or unsafe conditions in the Washington, D.C. jail. According to CNN, Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday accepted that there are problems with the Jan. 6 defendants’ situations in jail—such as them struggling to access evidence in their cases ahead of their trials—but appeared to lose patience with moans about conditions. The judge reportedly said: “They’re running a jail, not a hotel. Some people want hotel services.” Separately, CNN reported that federal prosecutors disputed claims of mistreatment at the jail, alleging that defendant Christopher Worrell—who claimed that prison officials delayed getting him treatment for a broken finger—“invented” his medical problems. Worrell’s lawyer denied that allegation.

