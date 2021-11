It’s kind of funny that anyone would warn a person away from superhero movies at this time, but it’s even more amusing since he’s skirting the edges of that world already by taking on the roles of characters such as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides. It’s true, neither one of those characters is a hero or a villain of any type, but they’re both important literary characters in their own stories and tend to stand out far more than any of the other characters that Timothee has taken on at this point. The mere fact that he did read for the part of Peter Parker before the role was given to Tom Holland is sign enough that it’s not time to give up the idea entirely, but that it’s wise to be choosy. The other bit of advice, no hard drugs, is one that he should take to heart and stay away from no matter what. But this strange stigma attached to being a superhero is understandable in a way, but also a bit negative given that when one really looks around, a lot of actors have done quite well after taking on a superhero role.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO