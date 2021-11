Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Melissa McCarthy will also appear in the Dec. 1 NBC holiday spectacular. Kelly Clarkson will be joined by Ariana Grande, Amy Poehler, Leslie Odom Jr. and more on her Dec. 1 NBC holiday special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. The singer announced the show on Thursday (Nov. 4), writing, "It’s official y'all!! I’m bringing the holiday spirit right to your home with my very own holiday spectacular!!! ... and I'm inviting some special guests to join me, too!"

