Ships Queues Worsen Port Delays From Singapore to Piraeus

By Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s largest shipping hubs are suffering elevated levels of congestion as containers pile up at seaports from Singapore to Greece’s Piraeus. Near Singapore on Monday, the backlog was 22% above normal with 53 container ships anchored off the financial and cargo-transit hub, the highest count since Bloomberg News started tracking...

AFP

Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot. Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.
TRAVEL
texasstandard.org

With long delays in California, Texas ports may be more attractive for cargo ships

A logistics logjam at West coast ports could entice some cargo ship operators to unload their goods in Texas, rather than in California. Most of the imports that come to the United States from across the Pacific Ocean are unloaded in California. But Americans changed their spending habits because of the pandemic, and are buying things at a record rate. That’s created long delays at ports such as Los Angeles’.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

Cargo Ships Are Trying To Avoid Big Ports

By Kevin Varley(Bloomberg) –Congestion at many of the world’s major ports offered a snapshot of supply chains trying to avoid unprecedented bottlenecks, as cargo handlers searched for the quickest way to route goods through the clogged arteries of global commerce. The number of container ships off China’s largest trade hub,...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Chinese exports solid in October as Covid eases overseas

China's exports rose by a better-than-expected clip in October, official data showed on Sunday, with demand strengthening in some key markets such as the United States and Covid numbers easing overseas. Exports rose a better-than-expected 27.1 percent on-year in October, according to customs authorities, to $300.2 billion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gcaptain.com

Shipping US Diesel to Europe Just Got Pricier as Rates Soar

The cost of shipping diesel and other fuels to Europe from the U.S. Gulf has surged in recent days amid signs of an increase in exports from America’s key refining hub. Freight rates for the benchmark oil-product tanker route from the U.S. region to northwest Europe on Thursday reached the highest level since May, Baltic Exchange data show. In the past two weeks they’ve jumped almost 80%.
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Japanese Shippers Reap Profit Bonanza Amid Supply Chain Chaos

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Nippon Yusen and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Japan’s biggest and third-biggest shipping companies, reported record quarterly profits as they benefited from higher freight rates amid the chaos hitting global supply chains. The logjams and bottlenecks in the world’s trade system, which threatens to derail a recovery...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hundreds of shipping containers left stacked in field near Felixstowe port

A 60ft mountain of shipping containers has risen up just a few miles from Britain’s biggest freight port, sparking speculation about why the metal containers have appeared.The storage site is 26 miles from Felixstowe on an old airfield near Eye in Suffolk, a small market town.Hundreds of containers, thought to be empty, are being held at the site off the A140. They are stacked on land owned by a car dealership.The mountain stretches for more than 100m and containers are stacked six high. However, the reasons for its appearance were not clear.Earlier this year container ships were forced to divert...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Maersk Says Port Delays Will Stretch Into New Year

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) – The chaos that has bedeviled global supply chains in recent months will extend into next year, with a lack of truck drivers preventing hundreds of container vessels from offloading goods around the world, shipping group Maersk said. “The whole system has become one gigantic bottleneck,”...
INDUSTRY
Architectural Digest

A New Megaproject in Istanbul Features an Underground Cruise Ship Port

The next big idea in urbanism may be right under architects’ noses, as demonstrated by a just-completed urban renewal in Istanbul. On paper, Galataport has many of the features of everyday megaprojects: 400,000 square meters of construction, 250 retail units, enough parking for 2,400 vehicles, a 177-room Peninsula hotel, a Renzo Piano–designed museum, a Salt Bae restaurant, and 1.2 kilometers of new coastline that renovated a section of town inaccessible to the public for 200 years—all bundled in a $1.7 billion price tag. On paper, it’s Turkish Canary Wharf or Hudson Yards or whatever other Pudongulous eyesore. But the reality is that Galataport has transcended megaproject design by embracing an about-face on pomp. It’s the world’s first underground cruise ship port, projecting 15,000 passengers a day and 25 million annual visitors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gcaptain.com

Maersk to Set Up Logistics Park at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port

Danish shipping giant Maersk has signed an agreement with Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani” to set up an Integrated Logistics Park at the Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia. The agreement commits Maersk to an investment of $136 million over a period of 25 years for infrastructure for warehousing and distribution, cold storage, e-commerce and serve as a hub for transhipments, petrochemical consolidation, air freight and LCL (less than container load) cargo.
INDUSTRY
Apple Insider

Chip delivery delays stretch longer as global shortage worsens

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The global chip shortage is continuing to get worse, with firms dependent on new chips seeing delays in production and delivery lengthen to over a year, and in some cases until 2024.
TECHNOLOGY
Register Citizen

Shipping Port Backlog to Continue 'At Least' Through Mid-2022

The congestion outside of America’s ports has led to $24 billion in goods floating outside of California’s Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, according to CNN. As the goods sit on the water, costs are rising for average Americans, shipments are delayed, and there are fewer purchasing options on store shelves. The problem, the outlet added, will likely persist into the middle of next year.
LONG BEACH, CA
gcaptain.com

In a World Desperate for Wheat, Australia and Argentina Step Up

By Sybilla Gross (Bloomberg) –For the second season in a row, the stars are favorably aligned for Australian wheat growers — a bumper harvest, a global shortage of one of the planet’s most important foods and world prices near nine-year highs. Australia is set to ship 24.5 million tons in...
AGRICULTURE
gcaptain.com

Canada Goose Sidesteps Supply-Chain Snarls

By Sandrine Rastello (Bloomberg) –Parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has long touted its made-in-Canada approach to boost the brand’s appeal. It’s now pointing to it as an asset against the supply-chain logjams that are giving global retailers headaches. With eight factories in its home country, and a habit of...
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

IMO Must Get Shipping’s Emissions To Zero Before 2050

The Conversation via Reuters Connect–International shipping is a crucial part of the global economy – 90% of the world’s trade is transported by sea. But almost all ships use fossil fuels, and so the sector is also a major emitter of greenhouse gas pollution – with emissions roughly on a level with the entire nation of Germany.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Smaller Ports Pitch for Cargo as California’s Logjams Swell

The U.S.’s busiest port complex in southern California has more demand than it can handle — and that’s left smaller hubs along the nation’s coastline angling for some of that business. After dealing with supply-chain issues of its own over the summer, California’s Port of Oakland is. “to be put...
CALIFORNIA STATE

