ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in history, the state of Minnesota will extend Line of Duty Death benefits to the family of a firefighter who died of cancer. For years, several types of cancer have been considered occupational diseases for firefighters, due to high cancer rates and exposure to carcinogens on the job. Now, the death of fire captain Mike Paidar, who served both St Paul and Maple Grove, is opening the door for financial support to families of those who have died of cancer while still on the job.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO