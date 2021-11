Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are living the dream inside “Dreamland.” That’s what the famed singer and the music producer refer to their modernist mansion, an architectural marvel originally known as Razor House. Perched on a cliff in La Jolla, Calif., the nearly 11,000-square-foot residence overlooking the Pacific Ocean is where the couple and their two kids, Egypt and Genesis, call home. They opened their doors to Architectural Digest, and we’re already craving a ride in one of their three Ferraris.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO