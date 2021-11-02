CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Census may have missed more than 1 million, report suggests

By MICHAEL MACAGNONE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — The 2020 census may have missed more than 1.5 million people, enough to cost New York the congressional seat that went to Minnesota, according to a report released Tuesday. Research conducted by the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan research organization, also estimated that the Census Bureau double counted...

