Public Safety

Sole surviving key suspect in Paris attacks says he wasn’t a ‘delinquent,’ as he faces first in-depth questioning

By Rick Noack
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — The only surviving key suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks was questioned at length in a French court Tuesday, his first such appearance after weeks of testimony from survivors and the relatives of victims who died in the attacks. Salah Abdeslam’s testimony in a special criminal court...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
François Hollande
Person
Salah Abdeslam
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country
France
Country
Belgium
