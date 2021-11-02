Warren County reports 2 more deaths in November 2 COVID update

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- A resident in their 80s and another in their 90s are the latest COVID-19 related deaths in Warren County. The county said Tuesday the nursing home residents both had a history of health issues and were vaccinated but succumbed to the virus.

Nine county residents are currently hospitalized, one of which is in critical condition.

“Please keep the loved ones of the residents we have lost in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We continue to see that our most vulnerable residents are at risk from COVID-19, and we ask that you take steps to help protect them by getting vaccinated and working with our Public Health team to stay informed.”

An additional 26 cases were reported by the county who said they are monitoring 260 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. They are encouraging residents to get vaccinated and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Warren County has been tracking breakthrough infections. Ten of the 26 new cases reported Tuesday were in vaccinated residents. They said 840 out of 44,300 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for COVID to date. Of the 840 breakthrough cases, 14 resulted in the death of elderly residents with extensive health problems.

Total cases to date 5,788

Total recoveries to date 5,461

Total deaths to date 93

Residents in mandatory quarantine/isolation as of Tuesday 406

Seven-day rolling average for test positivity 4.9%

Warren County residents vaccinated 68.9%

Total breakthrough cases as of November 2: 1389 Pfizer, 269 Moderna, 128 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and 28 unknown

The county posts potential public exposures on its website and will be holding COVID booster clinics . Information on testing, COVID vaccine, and booster clinics can also be found on its website. Residents with questions about booster eligibility can call Warren County Health Services at (518)761-6580.

