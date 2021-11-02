Marshall men’s soccer jumps to No. 1

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s soccer is sitting back in the No. 1 spot in the NCAA United Coaches Poll rankings.

This jump from No. 2 to No. 1 comes after a big win against University of South Carolina Saturday, the final 4-NIL.

This was Marshall’s ninth clean sheet of the season so far; they’re now sitting at 11-1-3, and undefeated in conference play at 5-0-2.

Seniors Vitor Diaz and Pedro Dolabella are having incredible seasons; both players have been named to the CLASS Award Finalists list.

Marshall has just one more regular season game against No. 19 ranked Florida International University Friday at 7 o’clock.

