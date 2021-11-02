CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Facebook disables hundreds of accounts linked to Nicaraguan government in run-up to election

By Maite Fernández Simon
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta Platforms, the recently renamed company that owns Facebook, said Monday that it had removed a network of accounts linked to the government of President Daniel Ortega and his ruling party ahead of Nicaragua’s general election Sunday. The company said the accounts violated its policy on “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”....

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Ruppersberger deactivating his Facebook, Instagram accounts

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said he will deactivate his Facebook and Instagram accounts until substantial reforms are made to protect children, health and democratic values. "I have decided that, in my district, I'm going to take a break from Facebook," Ruppersberger told 11 News. "This is one step...
CONGRESS & COURTS
telecoms.com

Facebook ‘whistleblower’ is a government Trojan Horse

As Frances Haugen’s tour hits the UK it seems clear her main aim is to help pressure Facebook into giving governments greater control over the company. For all the breathless coverage of Haugen’s testimony to a UK Parliamentary Committee devoted to increasing government censorship of the internet, she added little to her first carefully choreographed crusade. There were mainly the familiar infantile allegations that Facebook, apparently uniquely among commercial organizations, prioritizes profitability above all else.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
entrepreneurstime.com

How To Unban Your Banned Facebook Advertising Account

There is nothing more frustrating than going to run a Facebook ad and seeing it disapproved or banned completely. Even worse is when Facebook deactivates your ads account as a whole. People experience this with their business and personal accounts all the time. It can be devastating, especially if you can’t get back online. Still, if your account has been banned from running ads, it may not be the end of the world.
INTERNET
AFP

Ortega a shoo-in in 'sham' Nicaragua vote

Nicaraguans go to the polls Sunday for presidential elections dismissed as a "sham" by the international community, with all viable challengers to long-term leader Daniel Ortega locked up or in exile. - 'A complete sham' - A grouping of Nicaraguan and international NGOs this week urged the United Nations to investigate "gross human rights violations" under Ortega's rule.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaraguan#Meta Platforms#Pages#Groups#Tiktok#Telcor#Supreme Court
siliconangle.com

Meta details its efforts to take down a troll farm operated out of Nicaraguan government offices

Meta Platforms Inc. announced today that it has taken down 937 accounts tied to the government of Nicaragua and President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista party. Meta, which until last week was known as Facebook Inc., called the outfit a “troll farm,” saying it had violated the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” The result was the removal of 140 Pages, 24 Groups and 363 Instagram accounts.
INTERNET
gamesindustry.biz

Oculus plans to remove Facebook account requirement

VR outfit Oculus is planning to ditch the need for a Facebook account to use Oculus Quest hardware. Speaking during this week's Facebook Connect keynote, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckberberg said: "As we've focused more on work and frankly as we've heard your feedback more broadly, we're working on making it so you can log into Quest with an account other than your personal Facebook account."
TECHNOLOGY
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Shuts Down Massive Nicaraguan Troll Farm Targeting Students

Facebook says it removed a covert influence campaign waged by a pro-government Nicaraguan troll farm that used sock puppets to criticize student protesters in the country and amplify state propaganda from the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front-led government. Security researchers at the social media company say they removed nearly a thousand inauthentic Facebook accounts and 363 fake Instagram accounts that were used by a pro-government troll farm that operated on accounts on TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms dating back to 2018.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC News

Corruption claims plague Nicaraguan election

Nicaragua is bracing for a presidential election that some world leaders are calling into question. As NBC News’ Tom Llamas explains, long-time President Daniel Ortega has cracked down on opposition as his country reels from violence and economic turmoil.Nov. 5, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wearebreakingnews.com

YouTube Joins The Closure Of Accounts Managed By The Government Of Nicaragua

A total of 82 YouTube channels and three pro-Nicaraguan government blogs were shut down, according to Google Alphabet Inc, owner of the platform. The closure is part of an ongoing investigation “on coordinated influence operations linked” to the Nicaraguan government, according to information released by the company. These closures are in addition to those announced by Meta (formerly Facebook Inc) two days ago, when it reported of having discovered a “troll farm” with more than 1,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts that, he explained, was administered by the government of Daniel Ortega and his party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). For its part, Google Alphabet explained to Reuters that the closed channels had less than 1,500 subscribers in total. “They mainly uploaded fraudulent content in Spanish about games and sports. A small subset uploaded content that supported President Ortega and the Sandinista party and criticized the United States. This campaign was consistent with similar findings reported by Facebook. ” The Nicaraguan government ran a network of blogs, websites and social media accounts, on TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Blogspot and Telegram. The other companies have not yet expressed their position on the issue. Mark Zuckerberg’s company said the activity It began in April 2018, when student-led protests against Daniel Ortega’s government broke out. The uproar occurs as Nicaragua prepares to hold presidential elections on Sunday, November 7, which international organizations and the United States have denounced. they do not meet the necessary standards that legitimize “free, fair, transparent and pluralist” elections. Days before the process, US lawmakers approved legislation on Wednesday calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures to increase pressure on the Nicaraguan president. * With information from Reuters Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kelo.com

Nicaraguan exiles sink roots in Costa Rica as Ortega set for re-election

UPALA, Costa Rica (Reuters) – Nicaraguans forced to flee across the country’s southern border into Costa Rica expressed a mix of anger, pain and resignation ahead of Sunday’s election, where President Daniel Ortega is expected to extend his long rule after cracking down on rivals. Francisca Ramirez and over 40...
POLITICS
Washington Post

News Literacy lessons on Facebook, Marjorie Taylor Greene and more

This is the latest installment of a weekly feature I have been running for some time on this blog — lessons from the nonprofit News Literacy Project, which aims to teach students and the public how to sort fact from fiction in our digital and contentious age. The News Literacy...
EDUCATION
AFP

Nicaragua polls close with Ortega reelection sewn up

Nicaraguans voted Sunday in presidential elections denounced by US President Joe Biden as a "sham," as long-term leader Daniel Ortega derided his opponents -- most of them jailed or in exile -- as "terrorists." US President Joe Biden said in a statement the outcome was "rigged" long before Sunday's "sham" election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy