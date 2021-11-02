Facebook disables hundreds of accounts linked to Nicaraguan government in run-up to election

A total of 82 YouTube channels and three pro-Nicaraguan government blogs were shut down, according to Google Alphabet Inc, owner of the platform. The closure is part of an ongoing investigation “on coordinated influence operations linked” to the Nicaraguan government, according to information released by the company. These closures are in addition to those announced by Meta (formerly Facebook Inc) two days ago, when it reported of having discovered a “troll farm” with more than 1,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts that, he explained, was administered by the government of Daniel Ortega and his party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). For its part, Google Alphabet explained to Reuters that the closed channels had less than 1,500 subscribers in total. “They mainly uploaded fraudulent content in Spanish about games and sports. A small subset uploaded content that supported President Ortega and the Sandinista party and criticized the United States. This campaign was consistent with similar findings reported by Facebook. ” The Nicaraguan government ran a network of blogs, websites and social media accounts, on TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Blogspot and Telegram. The other companies have not yet expressed their position on the issue. Mark Zuckerberg’s company said the activity It began in April 2018, when student-led protests against Daniel Ortega’s government broke out. The uproar occurs as Nicaragua prepares to hold presidential elections on Sunday, November 7, which international organizations and the United States have denounced. they do not meet the necessary standards that legitimize “free, fair, transparent and pluralist” elections. Days before the process, US lawmakers approved legislation on Wednesday calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures to increase pressure on the Nicaraguan president. * With information from Reuters Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.

